Refnol Resin Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.49 crore, up 52.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.49 crore in September 2021 up 52.9% from Rs. 7.52 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2021 down 1031.96% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021 down 94.74% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2020.

Refnol Resin shares closed at 31.00 on October 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given -16.67% returns over the last 6 months and 37.47% over the last 12 months.