Refnol Resin Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.91 crore, up 7.92% Y-o-Y
June 03, 2021 / 10:39 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Refnol Resin are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.91 crore in March 2021 up 7.92% from Rs. 9.18 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021 down 230.68% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021 down 67.92% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2020.
Refnol Resin shares closed at 39.50 on June 02, 2021 (BSE)
|Refnol Resin
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.91
|8.79
|9.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.91
|8.79
|9.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.93
|5.54
|5.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.22
|-0.45
|-0.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.45
|1.27
|1.28
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.17
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.21
|2.25
|2.27
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|0.02
|0.41
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.05
|0.44
|Interest
|0.25
|0.31
|0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.23
|-0.27
|0.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.23
|-0.27
|0.20
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.23
|-0.27
|0.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.23
|-0.27
|0.18
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.23
|-0.27
|0.18
|Equity Share Capital
|3.09
|3.09
|3.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.74
|-0.86
|0.57
|Diluted EPS
|-0.74
|-0.86
|0.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.74
|-0.86
|0.57
|Diluted EPS
|-0.74
|-0.86
|0.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited