MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Refnol Resin Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.91 crore, up 7.92% Y-o-Y

June 03, 2021 / 10:39 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Refnol Resin are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.91 crore in March 2021 up 7.92% from Rs. 9.18 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021 down 230.68% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021 down 67.92% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2020.

Refnol Resin shares closed at 39.50 on June 02, 2021 (BSE)

Close
Refnol Resin
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations9.918.799.18
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations9.918.799.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials5.935.545.68
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.22-0.45-0.55
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.451.271.28
Depreciation0.150.170.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.212.252.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.050.020.41
Other Income0.080.020.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.050.44
Interest0.250.310.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.23-0.270.20
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.23-0.270.20
Tax----0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.23-0.270.18
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.23-0.270.18
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.23-0.270.18
Equity Share Capital3.093.093.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.74-0.860.57
Diluted EPS-0.74-0.860.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.74-0.860.57
Diluted EPS-0.74-0.860.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Refnol Resin #Results
first published: Jun 3, 2021 10:33 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast | The many similarities between cryptocurrencies and equity investing

Simply Save podcast | The many similarities between cryptocurrencies and equity investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.