Refnol Resin Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.91 crore, up 7.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.91 crore in March 2021 up 7.92% from Rs. 9.18 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021 down 230.68% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021 down 67.92% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2020.

Refnol Resin shares closed at 39.50 on June 02, 2021 (BSE)