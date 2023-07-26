Refnol Resin Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.64 crore, up 12.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.64 crore in June 2023 up 12.27% from Rs. 16.60 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2023 up 182.91% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2023 up 828.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

Refnol Resin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.98 in June 2022.

Refnol Resin shares closed at 87.86 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.44% returns over the last 6 months and 110.70% over the last 12 months.