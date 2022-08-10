 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Refnol Resin Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.60 crore, up 60.13% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Refnol Resin are:

Net Sales at Rs 16.60 crore in June 2022 up 60.13% from Rs. 10.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022 down 58.13% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 68.18% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021.

Refnol Resin shares closed at 54.45 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.24% returns over the last 6 months and 75.65% over the last 12 months.

Refnol Resin
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 16.60 14.71 10.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 16.60 14.71 10.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10.69 10.83 6.85
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.42 -0.85 -0.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.50 1.37 1.33
Depreciation 0.15 0.15 0.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.92 2.82 2.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 0.39 0.05
Other Income 0.00 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.08 0.39 0.05
Interest 0.22 0.18 0.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.30 0.21 -0.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.30 0.21 -0.19
Tax -- 0.04 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.30 0.17 -0.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.30 0.17 -0.19
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.30 0.17 -0.19
Equity Share Capital 3.09 3.09 3.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.98 0.56 -0.62
Diluted EPS -0.98 0.56 -0.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.98 0.56 -0.62
Diluted EPS -0.98 0.56 -0.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Refnol Resin #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:44 am
