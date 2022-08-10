Refnol Resin Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.60 crore, up 60.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Refnol Resin are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.60 crore in June 2022 up 60.13% from Rs. 10.37 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022 down 58.13% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 68.18% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021.
Refnol Resin shares closed at 54.45 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.24% returns over the last 6 months and 75.65% over the last 12 months.
|
|Refnol Resin
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.60
|14.71
|10.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.60
|14.71
|10.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.69
|10.83
|6.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.42
|-0.85
|-0.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.50
|1.37
|1.33
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.15
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.92
|2.82
|2.30
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.39
|0.05
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.08
|0.39
|0.05
|Interest
|0.22
|0.18
|0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.30
|0.21
|-0.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.30
|0.21
|-0.19
|Tax
|--
|0.04
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.30
|0.17
|-0.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.30
|0.17
|-0.19
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.30
|0.17
|-0.19
|Equity Share Capital
|3.09
|3.09
|3.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.98
|0.56
|-0.62
|Diluted EPS
|-0.98
|0.56
|-0.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.98
|0.56
|-0.62
|Diluted EPS
|-0.98
|0.56
|-0.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited