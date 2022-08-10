Refnol Resin Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.60 crore, up 60.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.60 crore in June 2022 up 60.13% from Rs. 10.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022 down 58.13% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 68.18% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021.

Refnol Resin shares closed at 54.45 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.24% returns over the last 6 months and 75.65% over the last 12 months.