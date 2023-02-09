Refnol Resin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.08 crore, up 23.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.08 crore in December 2022 up 23.32% from Rs. 13.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 653.48% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2022 up 103.03% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.