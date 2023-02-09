 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Refnol Resin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.08 crore, up 23.32% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Refnol Resin are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.08 crore in December 2022 up 23.32% from Rs. 13.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 653.48% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2022 up 103.03% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

Refnol Resin
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 17.08 14.08 13.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 17.08 14.08 13.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10.78 9.08 10.22
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.02 0.05 -0.66
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.73 1.70 1.50
Depreciation 0.14 0.13 0.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.91 3.43 2.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.53 -0.33 0.15
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.53 -0.33 0.17
Interest 0.26 0.19 0.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.27 -0.52 -0.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.27 -0.52 -0.05
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.27 -0.52 -0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.27 -0.52 -0.05
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.27 -0.52 -0.05
Equity Share Capital 3.09 3.09 3.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.87 -1.67 -0.16
Diluted EPS 0.87 -1.67 -0.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.87 -1.67 -0.16
Diluted EPS 0.87 -1.67 -0.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited