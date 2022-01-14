MARKET NEWS

Refnol Resin Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.85 crore, up 57.45% Y-o-Y

January 14, 2022 / 11:30 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Refnol Resin are:

Net Sales at Rs 13.85 crore in December 2021 up 57.45% from Rs. 8.79 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 up 81.63% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021 up 50% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020.

Refnol Resin shares closed at 36.80 on January 13, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.20% returns over the last 6 months and 31.43% over the last 12 months.

Close
Refnol Resin
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations13.8511.498.79
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations13.8511.498.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials10.227.425.54
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.660.36-0.45
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.501.391.27
Depreciation0.160.120.17
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.482.342.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.15-0.140.02
Other Income0.020.040.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.17-0.100.05
Interest0.220.230.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.05-0.33-0.27
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.05-0.33-0.27
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.05-0.33-0.27
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.05-0.33-0.27
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.05-0.33-0.27
Equity Share Capital3.093.093.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.16-1.07-0.86
Diluted EPS-0.16-1.07-0.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.16-1.07-0.86
Diluted EPS-0.16-1.07-0.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 14, 2022 11:22 pm

