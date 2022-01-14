Refnol Resin Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.85 crore, up 57.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.85 crore in December 2021 up 57.45% from Rs. 8.79 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 up 81.63% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021 up 50% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020.

Refnol Resin shares closed at 36.80 on January 13, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.20% returns over the last 6 months and 31.43% over the last 12 months.