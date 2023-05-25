REFEXRENEW Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.98 crore, down 77.7% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 4.98 3.20 22.33 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 4.98 3.20 22.33 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 6.29 7.25 20.22 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -4.74 0.38 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.36 2.23 1.98 Depreciation 0.09 0.10 0.10 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 5.40 0.70 4.13 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.16 -2.34 -4.48 Other Income 3.89 2.08 3.59 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.27 -0.26 -0.89 Interest 2.88 1.55 0.69 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.15 -1.81 -1.58 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -8.15 -1.81 -1.58 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.15 -1.81 -1.58 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.15 -1.81 -1.58 Equity Share Capital 4.49 4.49 4.49 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -18.40 -4.03 -3.62 Diluted EPS -18.40 -4.03 -3.62 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -18.40 -4.03 -3.62 Diluted EPS -18.40 -4.03 -3.62 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited