REFEXRENEW Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.98 crore, down 77.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Refex Renewables & Infrastructure are:Net Sales at Rs 4.98 crore in March 2023 down 77.7% from Rs. 22.33 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.15 crore in March 2023 down 415.82% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.18 crore in March 2023 down 555.7% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2022.
|REFEXRENEW shares closed at 378.35 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.28% returns over the last 6 months and 22.05% over the last 12 months.
|Refex Renewables & Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.98
|3.20
|22.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.98
|3.20
|22.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.29
|7.25
|20.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|-4.74
|0.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.36
|2.23
|1.98
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.10
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.40
|0.70
|4.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.16
|-2.34
|-4.48
|Other Income
|3.89
|2.08
|3.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.27
|-0.26
|-0.89
|Interest
|2.88
|1.55
|0.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.15
|-1.81
|-1.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.15
|-1.81
|-1.58
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.15
|-1.81
|-1.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.15
|-1.81
|-1.58
|Equity Share Capital
|4.49
|4.49
|4.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.40
|-4.03
|-3.62
|Diluted EPS
|-18.40
|-4.03
|-3.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.40
|-4.03
|-3.62
|Diluted EPS
|-18.40
|-4.03
|-3.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
