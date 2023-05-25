English
    REFEXRENEW Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.98 crore, down 77.7% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Refex Renewables & Infrastructure are:Net Sales at Rs 4.98 crore in March 2023 down 77.7% from Rs. 22.33 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.15 crore in March 2023 down 415.82% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.18 crore in March 2023 down 555.7% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2022.REFEXRENEW shares closed at 378.35 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.28% returns over the last 6 months and 22.05% over the last 12 months.
    Refex Renewables & Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.983.2022.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.983.2022.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.297.2520.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---4.740.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.362.231.98
    Depreciation0.090.100.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.400.704.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.16-2.34-4.48
    Other Income3.892.083.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.27-0.26-0.89
    Interest2.881.550.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.15-1.81-1.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-8.15-1.81-1.58
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.15-1.81-1.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.15-1.81-1.58
    Equity Share Capital4.494.494.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-18.40-4.03-3.62
    Diluted EPS-18.40-4.03-3.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-18.40-4.03-3.62
    Diluted EPS-18.40-4.03-3.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

