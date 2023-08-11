English
    REFEXRENEW Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.03 crore, down 21.82% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Refex Renewables & Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.03 crore in June 2023 down 21.82% from Rs. 11.55 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2023 up 38.38% from Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 up 107.69% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022.

    REFEXRENEW shares closed at 430.00 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.77% returns over the last 6 months and 16.22% over the last 12 months.

    Refex Renewables & Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.034.9811.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.034.9811.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.476.2911.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.952.361.82
    Depreciation0.080.090.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.765.400.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.23-9.16-2.57
    Other Income0.203.891.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-5.27-0.75
    Interest1.112.881.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.14-8.15-1.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.14-8.15-1.85
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.14-8.15-1.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.14-8.15-1.85
    Equity Share Capital4.494.494.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.56-18.40-4.15
    Diluted EPS-2.56-18.40-4.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.56-18.40-4.15
    Diluted EPS-2.56-18.40-4.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Refex Renewables & Infrastructure #REFEXRENEW #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:00 pm

