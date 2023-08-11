REFEXRENEW Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.03 crore, down 21.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.03 crore in June 2023 down 21.82% from Rs. 11.55 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2023 up 38.38% from Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 up 107.69% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022.

REFEXRENEW shares closed at 430.00 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.77% returns over the last 6 months and 16.22% over the last 12 months.