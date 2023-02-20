REFEXRENEW Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.20 crore, down 89.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.20 crore in December 2022 down 89.01% from Rs. 29.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2022 down 162.32% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 up 48.39% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.