REFEXRENEW Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.20 crore, down 89.01% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Refex Renewables & Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.20 crore in December 2022 down 89.01% from Rs. 29.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2022 down 162.32% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 up 48.39% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.20 12.49 29.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.20 12.49 29.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 7.25 11.35 27.56
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.74 -- 0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.23 2.17 1.73
Depreciation 0.10 0.10 0.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.70 0.96 0.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.34 -2.09 -1.13
Other Income 2.08 1.75 0.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.26 -0.34 -0.41
Interest 1.55 1.26 0.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.81 -1.60 -0.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.81 -1.60 -0.69
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.81 -1.60 -0.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.81 -1.60 -0.69
Equity Share Capital 4.49 4.49 4.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.03 -3.55 -1.54
Diluted EPS -4.03 -3.55 -1.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.03 -3.55 -1.54
Diluted EPS -4.03 -3.55 -1.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited