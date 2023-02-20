REFEXRENEW Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.20 crore, down 89.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Refex Renewables & Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.20 crore in December 2022 down 89.01% from Rs. 29.11 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2022 down 162.32% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 up 48.39% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.
REFEXRENEW shares closed at 409.95 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.18% returns over the last 6 months and 60.80% over the last 12 months.
|Refex Renewables & Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.20
|12.49
|29.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.20
|12.49
|29.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.25
|11.35
|27.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.74
|--
|0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.23
|2.17
|1.73
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.70
|0.96
|0.81
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.34
|-2.09
|-1.13
|Other Income
|2.08
|1.75
|0.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.26
|-0.34
|-0.41
|Interest
|1.55
|1.26
|0.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.81
|-1.60
|-0.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.81
|-1.60
|-0.69
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.81
|-1.60
|-0.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.81
|-1.60
|-0.69
|Equity Share Capital
|4.49
|4.49
|4.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.03
|-3.55
|-1.54
|Diluted EPS
|-4.03
|-3.55
|-1.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.03
|-3.55
|-1.54
|Diluted EPS
|-4.03
|-3.55
|-1.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited