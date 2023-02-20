English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    REFEXRENEW Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.20 crore, down 89.01% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Refex Renewables & Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.20 crore in December 2022 down 89.01% from Rs. 29.11 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2022 down 162.32% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 up 48.39% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.

    REFEXRENEW shares closed at 409.95 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.18% returns over the last 6 months and 60.80% over the last 12 months.

    Refex Renewables & Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.2012.4929.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.2012.4929.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.2511.3527.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.74--0.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.232.171.73
    Depreciation0.100.100.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.700.960.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.34-2.09-1.13
    Other Income2.081.750.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.26-0.34-0.41
    Interest1.551.260.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.81-1.60-0.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.81-1.60-0.69
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.81-1.60-0.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.81-1.60-0.69
    Equity Share Capital4.494.494.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.03-3.55-1.54
    Diluted EPS-4.03-3.55-1.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.03-3.55-1.54
    Diluted EPS-4.03-3.55-1.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Refex Renewables & Infrastructure #REFEXRENEW #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 09:11 am