REFEXRENEW Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.20 crore, down 89.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.20 crore in December 2022 down 89.01% from Rs. 29.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2022 down 162.32% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 up 48.39% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.

REFEXRENEW shares closed at 409.95 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.18% returns over the last 6 months and 60.80% over the last 12 months.