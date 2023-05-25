REFEXRENEW Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.53 crore, up 104.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.53 crore in March 2023 up 104.08% from Rs. 16.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.80 crore in March 2023 down 325.68% from Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.21 crore in March 2023 up 307.64% from Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2022.

REFEXRENEW shares closed at 378.35 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.28% returns over the last 6 months and 22.05% over the last 12 months.