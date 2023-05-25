REFEXRENEW Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.53 crore, up 104.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Refex Renewables & Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 34.53 crore in March 2023 up 104.08% from Rs. 16.92 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.80 crore in March 2023 down 325.68% from Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.21 crore in March 2023 up 307.64% from Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2022.
REFEXRENEW shares closed at 378.35 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.28% returns over the last 6 months and 22.05% over the last 12 months.
|Refex Renewables & Infrastructure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.53
|17.37
|16.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34.53
|17.37
|16.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.52
|9.57
|7.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|-4.74
|-4.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.79
|2.65
|2.80
|Depreciation
|3.37
|4.37
|4.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.88
|3.78
|14.27
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.03
|1.74
|-7.36
|Other Income
|11.87
|2.14
|5.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.84
|3.88
|-1.59
|Interest
|13.12
|7.41
|5.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.28
|-3.53
|-6.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.28
|-3.53
|-6.96
|Tax
|5.97
|0.68
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.25
|-4.21
|-6.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.25
|-4.21
|-6.92
|Minority Interest
|5.45
|-0.08
|9.49
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.80
|-4.29
|2.57
|Equity Share Capital
|4.49
|4.49
|4.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-25.24
|-9.38
|-15.57
|Diluted EPS
|-25.24
|-9.38
|-15.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-25.24
|-9.38
|-15.57
|Diluted EPS
|-25.24
|-9.38
|-15.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited