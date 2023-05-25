English
    REFEXRENEW Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.53 crore, up 104.08% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Refex Renewables & Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34.53 crore in March 2023 up 104.08% from Rs. 16.92 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.80 crore in March 2023 down 325.68% from Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.21 crore in March 2023 up 307.64% from Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2022.

    REFEXRENEW shares closed at 378.35 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.28% returns over the last 6 months and 22.05% over the last 12 months.

    Refex Renewables & Infrastructure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.5317.3716.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.5317.3716.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.529.577.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---4.74-4.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.792.652.80
    Depreciation3.374.374.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.883.7814.27
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.031.74-7.36
    Other Income11.872.145.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.843.88-1.59
    Interest13.127.415.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.28-3.53-6.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.28-3.53-6.96
    Tax5.970.68-0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.25-4.21-6.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.25-4.21-6.92
    Minority Interest5.45-0.089.49
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.80-4.292.57
    Equity Share Capital4.494.494.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-25.24-9.38-15.57
    Diluted EPS-25.24-9.38-15.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-25.24-9.38-15.57
    Diluted EPS-25.24-9.38-15.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

