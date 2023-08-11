English
    REFEXRENEW Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.17 crore, up 12.37% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Refex Renewables & Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.17 crore in June 2023 up 12.37% from Rs. 15.28 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2023 up 74.6% from Rs. 4.37 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.19 crore in June 2023 up 44.5% from Rs. 6.36 crore in June 2022.

    REFEXRENEW shares closed at 430.00 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.77% returns over the last 6 months and 16.22% over the last 12 months.

    Refex Renewables & Infrastructure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.1734.5315.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.1734.5315.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.712.525.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.332.792.28
    Depreciation3.773.373.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.9829.884.63
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.38-4.03-1.06
    Other Income1.0411.873.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.427.842.41
    Interest10.6613.126.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.24-5.28-4.56
    Exceptional Items11.24----
    P/L Before Tax6.00-5.28-4.56
    Tax8.535.970.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.53-11.25-4.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.53-11.25-4.95
    Minority Interest1.425.450.58
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.11-5.80-4.37
    Equity Share Capital4.494.494.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.61-25.24-11.04
    Diluted EPS-5.61-25.24-11.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.61-25.24-11.04
    Diluted EPS-5.61-25.24-11.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:11 pm

