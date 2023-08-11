REFEXRENEW Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.17 crore, up 12.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.17 crore in June 2023 up 12.37% from Rs. 15.28 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2023 up 74.6% from Rs. 4.37 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.19 crore in June 2023 up 44.5% from Rs. 6.36 crore in June 2022.

REFEXRENEW shares closed at 430.00 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.77% returns over the last 6 months and 16.22% over the last 12 months.