REFEXRENEW Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.37 crore, up 58.49% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Refex Renewables & Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.37 crore in December 2022 up 58.49% from Rs. 10.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.29 crore in December 2022 up 75.61% from Rs. 17.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.25 crore in December 2022 up 224.43% from Rs. 6.63 crore in December 2021.

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 17.37 9.47 10.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 17.37 9.47 10.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 9.57 1.59 0.66
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.74 0.04 0.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.65 2.62 2.51
Depreciation 4.37 4.38 4.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.78 5.44 15.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.74 -4.60 -12.60
Other Income 2.14 2.61 1.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.88 -1.99 -11.02
Interest 7.41 7.20 5.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.53 -9.19 -16.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.53 -9.19 -16.12
Tax 0.68 0.47 1.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.21 -9.66 -17.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.21 -9.66 -17.59
Minority Interest -0.08 0.74 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.29 -8.92 -17.59
Equity Share Capital 4.49 4.49 4.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.38 -21.49 -39.18
Diluted EPS -9.38 -21.49 -39.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.38 -21.49 -39.18
Diluted EPS -9.38 -21.49 -39.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited