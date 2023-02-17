REFEXRENEW Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.37 crore, up 58.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Refex Renewables & Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.37 crore in December 2022 up 58.49% from Rs. 10.96 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.29 crore in December 2022 up 75.61% from Rs. 17.59 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.25 crore in December 2022 up 224.43% from Rs. 6.63 crore in December 2021.
REFEXRENEW shares closed at 397.05 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.17% returns over the last 6 months and 63.50% over the last 12 months.
|Refex Renewables & Infrastructure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.37
|9.47
|10.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.37
|9.47
|10.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.57
|1.59
|0.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.74
|0.04
|0.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.65
|2.62
|2.51
|Depreciation
|4.37
|4.38
|4.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.78
|5.44
|15.81
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.74
|-4.60
|-12.60
|Other Income
|2.14
|2.61
|1.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.88
|-1.99
|-11.02
|Interest
|7.41
|7.20
|5.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.53
|-9.19
|-16.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.53
|-9.19
|-16.12
|Tax
|0.68
|0.47
|1.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.21
|-9.66
|-17.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.21
|-9.66
|-17.59
|Minority Interest
|-0.08
|0.74
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.29
|-8.92
|-17.59
|Equity Share Capital
|4.49
|4.49
|4.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.38
|-21.49
|-39.18
|Diluted EPS
|-9.38
|-21.49
|-39.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.38
|-21.49
|-39.18
|Diluted EPS
|-9.38
|-21.49
|-39.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited