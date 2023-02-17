REFEXRENEW Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.37 crore, up 58.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.37 crore in December 2022 up 58.49% from Rs. 10.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.29 crore in December 2022 up 75.61% from Rs. 17.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.25 crore in December 2022 up 224.43% from Rs. 6.63 crore in December 2021.

REFEXRENEW shares closed at 397.05 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.17% returns over the last 6 months and 63.50% over the last 12 months.