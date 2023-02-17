English
    REFEXRENEW Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.37 crore, up 58.49% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Refex Renewables & Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.37 crore in December 2022 up 58.49% from Rs. 10.96 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.29 crore in December 2022 up 75.61% from Rs. 17.59 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.25 crore in December 2022 up 224.43% from Rs. 6.63 crore in December 2021.

    REFEXRENEW shares closed at 397.05 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.17% returns over the last 6 months and 63.50% over the last 12 months.

    Refex Renewables & Infrastructure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.379.4710.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.379.4710.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.571.590.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.740.040.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.652.622.51
    Depreciation4.374.384.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.785.4415.81
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.74-4.60-12.60
    Other Income2.142.611.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.88-1.99-11.02
    Interest7.417.205.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.53-9.19-16.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.53-9.19-16.12
    Tax0.680.471.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.21-9.66-17.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.21-9.66-17.59
    Minority Interest-0.080.74--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.29-8.92-17.59
    Equity Share Capital4.494.494.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.38-21.49-39.18
    Diluted EPS-9.38-21.49-39.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.38-21.49-39.18
    Diluted EPS-9.38-21.49-39.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Refex Renewables & Infrastructure #REFEXRENEW #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:22 am