Refex Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 123.89 crore, down 40.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Refex Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 123.89 crore in March 2020 down 40.21% from Rs. 207.19 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2020 down 121.55% from Rs. 17.58 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.45 crore in March 2020 down 57.48% from Rs. 15.17 crore in March 2019.
Refex Ind shares closed at 64.60 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 23.97% returns over the last 6 months and -18.81% over the last 12 months.
|Refex Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|123.89
|236.84
|207.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|123.89
|236.84
|207.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|87.08
|149.99
|18.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|26.00
|32.10
|58.77
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.06
|3.54
|-11.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.76
|0.83
|0.46
|Depreciation
|0.68
|0.26
|0.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.73
|26.07
|126.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.70
|24.05
|14.49
|Other Income
|2.07
|0.01
|0.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.77
|24.06
|14.92
|Interest
|0.85
|0.02
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.92
|24.04
|14.82
|Exceptional Items
|-5.81
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.90
|24.04
|14.82
|Tax
|2.89
|6.79
|-2.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.79
|17.26
|17.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.79
|17.26
|17.58
|Equity Share Capital
|15.48
|15.48
|15.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.48
|11.15
|11.36
|Diluted EPS
|-2.48
|11.15
|11.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.48
|11.15
|11.36
|Diluted EPS
|-2.48
|11.15
|11.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am