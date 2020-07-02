Refex Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 123.89 crore, down 40.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123.89 crore in March 2020 down 40.21% from Rs. 207.19 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2020 down 121.55% from Rs. 17.58 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.45 crore in March 2020 down 57.48% from Rs. 15.17 crore in March 2019.

Refex Ind shares closed at 64.60 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 23.97% returns over the last 6 months and -18.81% over the last 12 months.