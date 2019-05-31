Refex Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 207.19 crore, up 617.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 207.19 crore in March 2019 up 617.26% from Rs. 28.89 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.58 crore in March 2019 up 1403.83% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.17 crore in March 2019 up 4993.55% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2018.

Refex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 11.36 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.87 in March 2018.

Refex Ind shares closed at 55.95 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 168.35% returns over the last 6 months and 301.08% over the last 12 months.