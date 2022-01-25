Refex Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 89.72 crore, down 37.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.72 crore in December 2021 down 37.86% from Rs. 144.39 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.84 crore in December 2021 down 43.22% from Rs. 12.05 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.21 crore in December 2021 down 17.75% from Rs. 16.06 crore in December 2020.

Refex Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.26 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.74 in December 2020.

Refex Ind shares closed at 125.70 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.24% returns over the last 6 months and 38.90% over the last 12 months.