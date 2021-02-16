MARKET NEWS

Refex Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 144.39 crore, down 39.04% Y-o-Y

February 16, 2021 / 05:41 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Refex Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 144.39 crore in December 2020 down 39.04% from Rs. 236.84 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.05 crore in December 2020 down 30.18% from Rs. 17.26 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.06 crore in December 2020 down 33.96% from Rs. 24.32 crore in December 2019.

Refex Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.74 in December 2020 from Rs. 11.15 in December 2019.

Refex Ind shares closed at 95.20 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 98.33% returns over the last 6 months and 34.18% over the last 12 months.

Refex Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations144.39257.76236.84
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations144.39257.76236.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials41.69100.65149.99
Purchase of Traded Goods71.72119.7632.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.16-0.543.54
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.701.600.83
Depreciation0.330.290.26
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses13.3814.0326.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.7221.9724.05
Other Income0.010.500.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.7322.4724.06
Interest0.220.220.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.5222.2524.04
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax15.5222.2524.04
Tax3.476.246.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.0516.0117.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.0516.0117.26
Equity Share Capital21.0021.0015.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.747.6211.15
Diluted EPS5.747.6211.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.747.6211.15
Diluted EPS5.747.6211.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 16, 2021 05:33 pm

