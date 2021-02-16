Refex Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 144.39 crore, down 39.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 144.39 crore in December 2020 down 39.04% from Rs. 236.84 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.05 crore in December 2020 down 30.18% from Rs. 17.26 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.06 crore in December 2020 down 33.96% from Rs. 24.32 crore in December 2019.

Refex Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.74 in December 2020 from Rs. 11.15 in December 2019.

Refex Ind shares closed at 95.20 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 98.33% returns over the last 6 months and 34.18% over the last 12 months.