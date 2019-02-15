Refex Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 168.94 crore, up 2967.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 168.94 crore in December 2018 up 2967.57% from Rs. 5.51 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.58 crore in December 2018 up 9111.83% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.85 crore in December 2018 up 1045.35% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2017.

Refex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 6.19 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2017.

Refex Ind shares closed at 20.70 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given 19.31% returns over the last 6 months and 5.88% over the last 12 months.