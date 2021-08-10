Refex Ind Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 83.37 crore, up 6.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.37 crore in June 2021 up 6.83% from Rs. 78.04 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.05 crore in June 2021 up 33.36% from Rs. 5.29 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.00 crore in June 2021 up 68.39% from Rs. 7.72 crore in June 2020.

Refex Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.36 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.42 in June 2020.

Refex Ind shares closed at 139.65 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.54% returns over the last 6 months and 179.02% over the last 12 months.