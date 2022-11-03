 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Redington Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,579.92 crore, up 26.34% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Redington are:

Net Sales at Rs 8,579.92 crore in September 2022 up 26.34% from Rs. 6,791.33 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 655.74 crore in September 2022 up 13.34% from Rs. 578.57 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 729.07 crore in September 2022 up 15.2% from Rs. 632.85 crore in September 2021.

Redington EPS has increased to Rs. 8.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.41 in September 2021.

Redington shares closed at 147.90 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.69% returns over the last 6 months and 3.46% over the last 12 months.

Redington
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8,579.92 7,611.64 6,791.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8,579.92 7,611.64 6,791.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 8,897.43 7,475.64 6,619.46
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -693.49 -191.82 -105.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 55.96 56.64 40.14
Depreciation 6.64 5.77 9.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 89.85 64.35 63.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 223.53 201.06 164.59
Other Income 498.90 4.71 459.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 722.43 205.77 623.85
Interest 10.89 3.22 1.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 711.54 202.55 622.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 711.54 202.55 622.31
Tax 55.80 52.70 43.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 655.74 149.85 578.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 655.74 149.85 578.57
Equity Share Capital 156.29 156.29 156.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.39 1.92 7.41
Diluted EPS 8.39 1.92 7.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.39 1.92 7.41
Diluted EPS 8.39 1.92 7.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 3, 2022 09:11 am
