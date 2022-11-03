English
    Redington Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,579.92 crore, up 26.34% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Redington are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8,579.92 crore in September 2022 up 26.34% from Rs. 6,791.33 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 655.74 crore in September 2022 up 13.34% from Rs. 578.57 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 729.07 crore in September 2022 up 15.2% from Rs. 632.85 crore in September 2021.

    Redington EPS has increased to Rs. 8.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.41 in September 2021.

    Redington shares closed at 147.90 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.69% returns over the last 6 months and 3.46% over the last 12 months.

    Redington
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8,579.927,611.646,791.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8,579.927,611.646,791.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods8,897.437,475.646,619.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-693.49-191.82-105.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost55.9656.6440.14
    Depreciation6.645.779.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses89.8564.3563.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax223.53201.06164.59
    Other Income498.904.71459.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax722.43205.77623.85
    Interest10.893.221.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax711.54202.55622.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax711.54202.55622.31
    Tax55.8052.7043.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities655.74149.85578.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period655.74149.85578.57
    Equity Share Capital156.29156.29156.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.391.927.41
    Diluted EPS8.391.927.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.391.927.41
    Diluted EPS8.391.927.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

