Redington Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4,171.14 crore, up 7.67% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 4,171.14 crore in September 2018 up 7.67% from Rs. 3,874.11 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.01 crore in September 2018 down 27.7% from Rs. 66.40 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.18 crore in September 2018 down 20.78% from Rs. 118.89 crore in September 2017.

Redington EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.20 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.66 in September 2017.

Redington shares closed at 81.90 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -40.82% returns over the last 6 months and -48.65% over the last 12 months.