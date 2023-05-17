Redington Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9,711.66 crore, up 24.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,711.66 crore in March 2023 up 24.85% from Rs. 7,778.89 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 124.91 crore in March 2023 up 1.17% from Rs. 123.46 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 216.91 crore in March 2023 up 25.08% from Rs. 173.42 crore in March 2022.

Redington EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.58 in March 2022.

Redington shares closed at 175.30 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.86% returns over the last 6 months and 26.94% over the last 12 months.