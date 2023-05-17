English
    Redington Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9,711.66 crore, up 24.85% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Redington are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9,711.66 crore in March 2023 up 24.85% from Rs. 7,778.89 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 124.91 crore in March 2023 up 1.17% from Rs. 123.46 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 216.91 crore in March 2023 up 25.08% from Rs. 173.42 crore in March 2022.

    Redington EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.58 in March 2022.

    Redington shares closed at 175.30 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.86% returns over the last 6 months and 26.94% over the last 12 months.

    Redington
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9,711.669,438.227,778.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9,711.669,438.227,778.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods8,906.129,239.127,943.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks394.93-180.39-468.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost58.7261.1546.28
    Depreciation6.697.396.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses141.89105.5996.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax203.31205.36155.38
    Other Income6.9110.1811.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax210.22215.54167.23
    Interest38.2325.421.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax171.99190.12165.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax171.99190.12165.89
    Tax47.0848.7442.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities124.91141.38123.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period124.91141.38123.46
    Equity Share Capital156.31156.31156.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.601.811.58
    Diluted EPS1.601.811.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.601.811.58
    Diluted EPS1.601.811.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 17, 2023 09:40 am