Redington Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6,352.35 crore, up 44.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,352.35 crore in March 2021 up 44.27% from Rs. 4,403.10 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 115.47 crore in March 2021 down 34.79% from Rs. 177.07 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.32 crore in March 2021 down 33.95% from Rs. 250.31 crore in March 2020.

Redington EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.97 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.55 in March 2020.

Redington shares closed at 183.15 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.38% returns over the last 6 months and 122.95% over the last 12 months.