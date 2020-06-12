Redington Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,403.10 crore, down 6.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,403.10 crore in March 2020 down 6.16% from Rs. 4,691.93 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 177.07 crore in March 2020 up 389.68% from Rs. 36.16 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 250.31 crore in March 2020 up 155.05% from Rs. 98.14 crore in March 2019.

Redington EPS has increased to Rs. 4.55 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.93 in March 2019.

Redington shares closed at 86.85 on June 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given -20.03% returns over the last 6 months and -14.64% over the last 12 months.