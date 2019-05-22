Redington Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4,691.93 crore, up 21.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,691.93 crore in March 2019 up 21.95% from Rs. 3,847.41 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.16 crore in March 2019 up 10.01% from Rs. 32.87 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.14 crore in March 2019 up 22.69% from Rs. 79.99 crore in March 2018.

Redington EPS has increased to Rs. 0.93 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.82 in March 2018.

Redington shares closed at 93.25 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.03% returns over the last 6 months and -24.03% over the last 12 months.