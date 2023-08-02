English
    Redington Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9,705.09 crore, up 27.5% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Redington are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9,705.09 crore in June 2023 up 27.5% from Rs. 7,611.64 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 194.06 crore in June 2023 up 29.5% from Rs. 149.85 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 293.76 crore in June 2023 up 38.87% from Rs. 211.54 crore in June 2022.

    Redington EPS has increased to Rs. 2.48 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.92 in June 2022.

    Redington shares closed at 183.20 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.30% returns over the last 6 months and 42.02% over the last 12 months.

    Redington
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9,705.099,711.667,611.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9,705.099,711.667,611.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods9,536.448,906.127,475.64
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-260.09394.93-191.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost60.8558.7256.64
    Depreciation8.416.695.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses127.93141.8964.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax231.55203.31201.06
    Other Income53.806.914.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax285.35210.22205.77
    Interest40.0538.233.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax245.30171.99202.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax245.30171.99202.55
    Tax51.2447.0852.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities194.06124.91149.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period194.06124.91149.85
    Equity Share Capital156.34156.31156.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.481.601.92
    Diluted EPS2.481.601.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.481.601.92
    Diluted EPS2.481.601.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 2, 2023

