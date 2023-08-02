Redington Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9,705.09 crore, up 27.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,705.09 crore in June 2023 up 27.5% from Rs. 7,611.64 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 194.06 crore in June 2023 up 29.5% from Rs. 149.85 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 293.76 crore in June 2023 up 38.87% from Rs. 211.54 crore in June 2022.

Redington EPS has increased to Rs. 2.48 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.92 in June 2022.

Redington shares closed at 183.20 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.30% returns over the last 6 months and 42.02% over the last 12 months.