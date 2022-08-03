 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Redington Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,611.64 crore, up 42.01% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Redington (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 7,611.64 crore in June 2022 up 42.01% from Rs. 5,359.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 149.85 crore in June 2022 up 56.76% from Rs. 95.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 211.54 crore in June 2022 up 48.37% from Rs. 142.58 crore in June 2021.

Redington EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.92 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.46 in June 2021.

Redington shares closed at 129.70 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.33% returns over the last 6 months and -21.38% over the last 12 months.

Redington (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7,611.64 7,778.89 5,359.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7,611.64 7,778.89 5,359.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 7,475.64 7,943.30 5,166.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -191.82 -468.50 -34.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 56.64 46.28 40.49
Depreciation 5.77 6.19 9.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 64.35 96.24 51.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 201.06 155.38 126.59
Other Income 4.71 11.85 6.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 205.77 167.23 133.53
Interest 3.22 1.34 3.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 202.55 165.89 130.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 202.55 165.89 130.28
Tax 52.70 42.43 34.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 149.85 123.46 95.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 149.85 123.46 95.59
Equity Share Capital 156.29 156.29 78.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.92 1.58 2.46
Diluted EPS 1.92 1.58 2.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.92 1.58 2.46
Diluted EPS 1.92 1.58 2.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
