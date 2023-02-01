 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Redington Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,438.22 crore, up 33.14% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 11:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Redington are:

Net Sales at Rs 9,438.22 crore in December 2022 up 33.14% from Rs. 7,088.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 141.38 crore in December 2022 up 2.86% from Rs. 137.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 222.93 crore in December 2022 up 15.57% from Rs. 192.90 crore in December 2021.

Redington
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9,438.22 8,579.92 7,088.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9,438.22 8,579.92 7,088.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 9,239.12 8,897.43 6,955.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -180.39 -693.49 -182.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 61.15 55.96 45.39
Depreciation 7.39 6.64 5.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 105.59 89.85 87.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 205.36 223.53 177.51
Other Income 10.18 498.90 9.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 215.54 722.43 186.99
Interest 25.42 10.89 1.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 190.12 711.54 185.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 190.12 711.54 185.92
Tax 48.74 55.80 48.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 141.38 655.74 137.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 141.38 655.74 137.45
Equity Share Capital 156.31 156.29 156.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.81 8.39 1.76
Diluted EPS 1.81 8.39 1.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.81 8.39 1.76
Diluted EPS 1.81 8.39 1.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited