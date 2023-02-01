Redington Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,438.22 crore, up 33.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,438.22 crore in December 2022 up 33.14% from Rs. 7,088.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 141.38 crore in December 2022 up 2.86% from Rs. 137.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 222.93 crore in December 2022 up 15.57% from Rs. 192.90 crore in December 2021.

Redington EPS has increased to Rs. 1.81 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.76 in December 2021.

