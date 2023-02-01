English
    Redington Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,438.22 crore, up 33.14% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 11:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Redington are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9,438.22 crore in December 2022 up 33.14% from Rs. 7,088.75 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 141.38 crore in December 2022 up 2.86% from Rs. 137.45 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 222.93 crore in December 2022 up 15.57% from Rs. 192.90 crore in December 2021.

    Redington
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9,438.228,579.927,088.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9,438.228,579.927,088.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods9,239.128,897.436,955.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-180.39-693.49-182.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost61.1555.9645.39
    Depreciation7.396.645.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses105.5989.8587.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax205.36223.53177.51
    Other Income10.18498.909.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax215.54722.43186.99
    Interest25.4210.891.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax190.12711.54185.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax190.12711.54185.92
    Tax48.7455.8048.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities141.38655.74137.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period141.38655.74137.45
    Equity Share Capital156.31156.29156.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.818.391.76
    Diluted EPS1.818.391.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.818.391.76
    Diluted EPS1.818.391.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited