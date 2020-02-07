Redington Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5,356.72 crore, up 21.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,356.72 crore in December 2019 up 21.26% from Rs. 4,417.59 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 115.70 crore in December 2019 up 178.73% from Rs. 41.51 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 178.56 crore in December 2019 up 75.59% from Rs. 101.69 crore in December 2018.

Redington EPS has increased to Rs. 2.97 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.05 in December 2018.

Redington shares closed at 118.30 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 20.78% returns over the last 6 months and 75.13% over the last 12 months.