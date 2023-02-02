Redington records standalone Q3 net at Rs 141.38 crore

Information technology solutions provider Redington Ltd has registered standalone net at Rs 141.38 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2022, the company said on Thursday.

The city-based company had registered standalone net at Rs 137.45 crore during corresponding period of last year.

For the nine month period ending December 31, 2022 the standalone profits grew to Rs 946.97 crore from Rs 811.61 crore recorded last year.

Total income for the quarter under review grew to Rs 9,448.40 crore from Rs 7,098.23 crore registered last year. For the nine month period ending December 31, 2022 the standalone total income stood at Rs 26,143.57 crore as against Rs 19,715.73 crore registered last year.

"In Q3FY23 our focus on digital transformation combined with our core strength in innovations, technology and partnerships enabled us to fast-track the customer journey of tech adoption by reducing redundancies that cause technology friction," company Managing Director Rajiv Srivastava said in a statement.

Redington continues to gain share and new opportunities in the markets they compete in supported by solid execution across businesses and geographies.