Redington Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19,050.74 crore, up 24.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19,050.74 crore in September 2022 up 24.62% from Rs. 15,287.46 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 386.98 crore in September 2022 up 25.97% from Rs. 307.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 562.45 crore in September 2022 up 22.95% from Rs. 457.47 crore in September 2021.

Redington EPS has increased to Rs. 4.95 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.93 in September 2021.

Redington shares closed at 147.90 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.69% returns over the last 6 months and 3.46% over the last 12 months.