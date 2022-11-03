 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Redington Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19,050.74 crore, up 24.62% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Redington are:

Net Sales at Rs 19,050.74 crore in September 2022 up 24.62% from Rs. 15,287.46 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 386.98 crore in September 2022 up 25.97% from Rs. 307.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 562.45 crore in September 2022 up 22.95% from Rs. 457.47 crore in September 2021.

Redington EPS has increased to Rs. 4.95 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.93 in September 2021.

Redington shares closed at 147.90 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.69% returns over the last 6 months and 3.46% over the last 12 months.

Redington
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 19,050.74 16,803.14 15,287.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 19,050.74 16,803.14 15,287.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 19,031.06 16,743.61 14,298.19
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1,176.36 -985.48 95.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 278.45 285.01 209.55
Depreciation 37.12 36.48 36.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 385.18 298.18 252.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 495.29 425.34 395.53
Other Income 30.04 25.18 25.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 525.33 450.52 421.39
Interest 54.48 36.84 30.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 470.85 413.68 390.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 470.85 413.68 390.73
Tax 78.94 87.34 67.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 391.91 326.34 323.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 391.91 326.34 323.09
Minority Interest -4.93 -10.56 -15.89
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 386.98 315.78 307.20
Equity Share Capital 156.29 156.29 156.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.95 4.04 3.93
Diluted EPS 4.95 4.04 3.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.95 4.04 3.93
Diluted EPS 4.95 4.04 3.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 3, 2022 09:11 am
