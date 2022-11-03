English
    Redington Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19,050.74 crore, up 24.62% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Redington are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19,050.74 crore in September 2022 up 24.62% from Rs. 15,287.46 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 386.98 crore in September 2022 up 25.97% from Rs. 307.20 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 562.45 crore in September 2022 up 22.95% from Rs. 457.47 crore in September 2021.

    Redington EPS has increased to Rs. 4.95 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.93 in September 2021.

    Redington shares closed at 147.90 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.69% returns over the last 6 months and 3.46% over the last 12 months.

    Redington
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations19,050.7416,803.1415,287.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19,050.7416,803.1415,287.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods19,031.0616,743.6114,298.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1,176.36-985.4895.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost278.45285.01209.55
    Depreciation37.1236.4836.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses385.18298.18252.30
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax495.29425.34395.53
    Other Income30.0425.1825.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax525.33450.52421.39
    Interest54.4836.8430.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax470.85413.68390.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax470.85413.68390.73
    Tax78.9487.3467.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities391.91326.34323.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period391.91326.34323.09
    Minority Interest-4.93-10.56-15.89
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates386.98315.78307.20
    Equity Share Capital156.29156.29156.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.954.043.93
    Diluted EPS4.954.043.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.954.043.93
    Diluted EPS4.954.043.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 3, 2022 09:11 am