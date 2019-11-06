Redington Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12,339.28 crore, up 11.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12,339.28 crore in September 2019 up 11.08% from Rs. 11,108.51 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 130.08 crore in September 2019 up 23.73% from Rs. 105.13 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 262.70 crore in September 2019 up 24.43% from Rs. 211.13 crore in September 2018.

Redington EPS has increased to Rs. 3.34 in September 2019 from Rs. 2.62 in September 2018.

Redington shares closed at 115.65 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given 21.04% returns over the last 6 months and 33.78% over the last 12 months.