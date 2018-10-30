Redington Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 11,108.51 crore, Up 5.35% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Redington (India) are: Net Sales at Rs 11,108.51 crore in September 2018 Up 5.35% from Rs. 10,544.07 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.13 crore in September 2018 Down 6.61% from Rs. 112.57 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 211.13 crore in September 2018 Up 2.45% from Rs. 206.08 crore in September 2017. Redington EPS has Decreased to Rs. 2.62 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.81 in September 2017. Redington shares closed at 81.90 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -40.82% returns over the last 6 months and -48.65% over the last 12 months. Redington (India) Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 11,108.51 10,214.90 10,544.07 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 11,108.51 10,214.90 10,544.07 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 10,725.53 9,910.89 9,394.76 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -246.71 -307.33 551.29 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 182.89 173.93 165.97 Depreciation 16.61 15.22 14.16 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 259.45 270.31 233.74 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 170.74 151.88 184.15 Other Income 23.78 13.94 7.77 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 194.52 165.82 191.92 Interest 47.14 44.00 39.23 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 147.38 121.82 152.69 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 147.38 121.82 152.69 Tax 51.29 36.02 37.17 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 96.09 85.80 115.52 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 96.09 85.80 115.52 Minority Interest 9.04 2.84 -2.95 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 105.13 88.64 112.57 Equity Share Capital 80.03 80.03 80.02 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.62 2.22 2.81 Diluted EPS 2.62 2.22 2.81 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.62 2.22 2.81 Diluted EPS 2.62 2.22 2.81 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Oct 30, 2018 03:57 pm