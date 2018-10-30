Redington Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 11,108.51 crore, Up 5.35% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 11,108.51 10,214.90 10,544.07 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 11,108.51 10,214.90 10,544.07 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 10,725.53 9,910.89 9,394.76 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -246.71 -307.33 551.29 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 182.89 173.93 165.97 Depreciation 16.61 15.22 14.16 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 259.45 270.31 233.74 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 170.74 151.88 184.15 Other Income 23.78 13.94 7.77 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 194.52 165.82 191.92 Interest 47.14 44.00 39.23 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 147.38 121.82 152.69 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 147.38 121.82 152.69 Tax 51.29 36.02 37.17 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 96.09 85.80 115.52 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 96.09 85.80 115.52 Minority Interest 9.04 2.84 -2.95 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 105.13 88.64 112.57 Equity Share Capital 80.03 80.03 80.02 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.62 2.22 2.81 Diluted EPS 2.62 2.22 2.81 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.62 2.22 2.81 Diluted EPS 2.62 2.22 2.81 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited