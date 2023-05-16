Redington Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21,848.59 crore, up 26.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21,848.59 crore in March 2023 up 26.28% from Rs. 17,301.76 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 310.10 crore in March 2023 down 10.88% from Rs. 347.97 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 589.53 crore in March 2023 up 14.87% from Rs. 513.21 crore in March 2022.

Redington EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.97 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.46 in March 2022.

Redington shares closed at 176.40 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.53% returns over the last 6 months and 27.73% over the last 12 months.