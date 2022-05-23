 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Redington Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17,301.76 crore, up 11.6% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Redington (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 17,301.76 crore in March 2022 up 11.6% from Rs. 15,503.94 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 347.97 crore in March 2022 up 15.03% from Rs. 302.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 513.21 crore in March 2022 up 13.66% from Rs. 451.53 crore in March 2021.

Redington EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.46 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.77 in March 2021.

Redington shares closed at 143.35 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.38% returns over the last 6 months and 53.07% over the last 12 months.

Redington (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 17,301.76 16,600.74 15,503.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 17,301.76 16,600.74 15,503.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 16,902.26 16,153.49 14,460.36
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -661.30 -585.98 116.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 237.99 228.64 207.48
Depreciation 36.59 33.74 36.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 332.28 279.34 294.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 453.94 491.51 388.89
Other Income 22.68 19.07 26.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 476.62 510.58 415.32
Interest 33.08 23.85 30.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 443.54 486.73 384.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 443.54 486.73 384.82
Tax 87.97 89.67 81.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 355.57 397.06 303.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 355.57 397.06 303.42
Minority Interest -7.60 -8.99 -0.91
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 347.97 388.07 302.51
Equity Share Capital 156.29 156.28 77.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 4,855.87
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.46 4.97 7.77
Diluted EPS 4.45 4.96 7.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.46 4.97 7.77
Diluted EPS 4.45 4.96 7.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 10:00 am
