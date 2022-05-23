Redington Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17,301.76 crore, up 11.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17,301.76 crore in March 2022 up 11.6% from Rs. 15,503.94 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 347.97 crore in March 2022 up 15.03% from Rs. 302.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 513.21 crore in March 2022 up 13.66% from Rs. 451.53 crore in March 2021.

Redington EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.46 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.77 in March 2021.

Redington shares closed at 143.35 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.38% returns over the last 6 months and 53.07% over the last 12 months.