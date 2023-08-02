Redington Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21,187.18 crore, up 26.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21,187.18 crore in June 2023 up 26.09% from Rs. 16,803.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 248.78 crore in June 2023 down 21.22% from Rs. 315.78 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 482.70 crore in June 2023 down 0.88% from Rs. 487.00 crore in June 2022.

Redington EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.04 in June 2022.

Redington shares closed at 183.20 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.30% returns over the last 6 months and 42.02% over the last 12 months.