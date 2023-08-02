English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Redington Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21,187.18 crore, up 26.09% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Redington are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21,187.18 crore in June 2023 up 26.09% from Rs. 16,803.14 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 248.78 crore in June 2023 down 21.22% from Rs. 315.78 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 482.70 crore in June 2023 down 0.88% from Rs. 487.00 crore in June 2022.

    Redington EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.04 in June 2022.

    Redington shares closed at 183.20 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.30% returns over the last 6 months and 42.02% over the last 12 months.

    Redington
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations21,187.1821,848.5916,803.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21,187.1821,848.5916,803.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods19,778.9320,557.1216,743.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks223.8326.49-985.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost323.36301.64285.01
    Depreciation42.3842.7536.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses441.88420.19298.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax376.80500.40425.34
    Other Income63.5246.3825.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax440.32546.78450.52
    Interest88.4692.0936.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax351.86454.69413.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax351.86454.69413.68
    Tax96.66126.3087.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities255.20328.39326.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period255.20328.39326.34
    Minority Interest-6.42-18.29-10.56
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates248.78310.10315.78
    Equity Share Capital156.34156.31156.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.183.974.04
    Diluted EPS3.183.974.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.183.974.04
    Diluted EPS3.183.974.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Hardware #Earnings First-Cut #Redington #Results
    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!