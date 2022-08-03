 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Redington Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16,803.14 crore, up 24.89% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Redington (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 16,803.14 crore in June 2022 up 24.89% from Rs. 13,454.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 315.78 crore in June 2022 up 33.43% from Rs. 236.67 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 487.00 crore in June 2022 up 33.71% from Rs. 364.23 crore in June 2021.

Redington EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.08 in June 2021.

Redington shares closed at 129.70 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.33% returns over the last 6 months and -21.38% over the last 12 months.

Redington (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 16,803.14 17,301.76 13,454.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 16,803.14 17,301.76 13,454.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 16,743.61 16,902.26 12,797.69
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -985.48 -661.30 -145.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 285.01 237.99 209.48
Depreciation 36.48 36.59 34.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 298.18 332.28 247.76
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 425.34 453.94 309.41
Other Income 25.18 22.68 19.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 450.52 476.62 329.36
Interest 36.84 33.08 28.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 413.68 443.54 301.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 413.68 443.54 301.36
Tax 87.34 87.97 62.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 326.34 355.57 239.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 326.34 355.57 239.15
Minority Interest -10.56 -7.60 -2.48
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 315.78 347.97 236.67
Equity Share Capital 156.29 156.29 78.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.04 4.46 6.08
Diluted EPS 4.04 4.45 6.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.04 4.46 6.08
Diluted EPS 4.04 4.45 6.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Hardware #Earnings First-Cut #Redington #Redington (India) #Results
first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:11 pm
