Redington Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16,803.14 crore, up 24.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16,803.14 crore in June 2022 up 24.89% from Rs. 13,454.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 315.78 crore in June 2022 up 33.43% from Rs. 236.67 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 487.00 crore in June 2022 up 33.71% from Rs. 364.23 crore in June 2021.

Redington EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.08 in June 2021.

Redington shares closed at 129.70 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.33% returns over the last 6 months and -21.38% over the last 12 months.