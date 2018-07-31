Redington consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 10,214.90 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 10,214.90 11,314.04 9,872.90 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 10,214.90 11,314.04 9,872.90 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 9,910.89 10,478.97 9,300.30 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -307.33 185.91 13.00 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 173.93 176.19 152.00 Depreciation 15.22 14.03 13.90 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 270.31 240.91 231.60 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 151.88 218.03 162.10 Other Income 13.94 13.68 8.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 165.82 231.71 170.10 Interest 44.00 48.49 41.50 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 121.82 183.22 128.60 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 121.82 183.22 128.60 Tax 36.02 39.69 29.30 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 85.80 143.53 99.30 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 85.80 143.53 99.30 Minority Interest 2.84 -- -0.90 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 88.64 143.53 98.40 Equity Share Capital 80.03 80.03 80.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 3,450.53 -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.22 3.58 2.46 Diluted EPS 2.22 3.58 2.46 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.22 3.58 2.46 Diluted EPS 2.22 3.58 2.46 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited