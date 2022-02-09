Redington Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16,600.74 crore, down 2.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16,600.74 crore in December 2021 down 2.24% from Rs. 16,980.84 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 388.07 crore in December 2021 up 105% from Rs. 189.30 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 544.32 crore in December 2021 up 21.92% from Rs. 446.45 crore in December 2020.

Redington EPS has increased to Rs. 4.97 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.87 in December 2020.

Redington shares closed at 159.70 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)