Redex Protech Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 93.67% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in September 2018 down 93.67% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2018 down 77.69% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2018 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2017.

Redex Protech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2017.

Redex Protech shares closed at 9.70 on October 03, 2018 (BSE)