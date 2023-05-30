Recession fear returns as Fed revises rate outlook, signals another hike: Antique 

markets

Recent macroeconomic data from the US has prompted a significant revision in the Federal Reserve's rate outlook for 2023. There's raging expectation now of another hike decision in the June or July policy meeting.

This revised projection has also raised concerns about a potential recession in the latter half of 2023, according to a report by Antique Research.

The April PCE deflator reading in the US exceeded consensus expectations, indicating higher inflationary pressures. This, along with sustained demand momentum shown by stronger-than-anticipated personal spending, capital goods orders, and services PMI, has led to a considerable upward adjustment in the projected Fed rate for 2023.

The previous reading of 4.6 percent has now been revised to an estimated 5 percent. Additionally, the report highlights the anticipation of another rate hike during the June or July policy meeting.

Federal Reserve officials are in favour of pausing the upward adjustments of interest rates during their June meeting due to increased uncertainty about the economic outlook. However, they have indicated that they are not yet ready to conclude their efforts to combat persistent inflation.

During their May 2-3 meeting, policymakers expressed uncertainty about the extent of additional policy tightening that may be necessary. They carefully evaluated the slower-than-expected progress in addressing inflation concerns and the resilient labour market, while also considering the possibility of a credit crunch resulting from recent banking instability. The released minutes from the meeting provide further insights into the complex factors that officials are currently navigating.

Indian stocks meanwhile continued to trade at high valuations, which could potentially lead to market consolidation. Several factors contributed to this situation, including a slowdown in the domestic economy, somewhat disappointing corporate earnings, the looming threat of populism in the 2024 general elections posing fiscal risks, and a decrease in expectations for rate cuts in the US, according to Antique research.

The corporate earnings season for the March quarter is nearing its end and, unfortunately, it has been somewhat disappointing. The operating earnings for Nifty 50, excluding the financial and commodity sectors, have fallen short of the initial estimate by approximately 5 percent. As a result, there has been a downgrade of around 2 percent in earnings expectations for the fiscal years 2024 and 2025, the brokerage house reported.