REC Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10,039.14 crore, up 14.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,039.14 crore in September 2021 up 14.35% from Rs. 8,779.38 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,738.79 crore in September 2021 up 25.05% from Rs. 2,190.20 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8,949.22 crore in September 2021 up 9.3% from Rs. 8,187.47 crore in September 2020.

REC EPS has increased to Rs. 13.87 in September 2021 from Rs. 11.09 in September 2020.

REC shares closed at 148.65 on October 29, 2021 (NSE)