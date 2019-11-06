REC Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7,422.63 crore, up 1.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,422.63 crore in September 2019 up 1.87% from Rs. 7,286.17 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,306.76 crore in September 2019 down 25.93% from Rs. 1,764.33 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,556.98 crore in September 2019 up 3.98% from Rs. 6,305.97 crore in September 2018.

REC EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.62 in September 2019 from Rs. 8.93 in September 2018.

REC shares closed at 137.40 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.14% returns over the last 6 months and 17.44% over the last 12 months.