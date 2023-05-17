English
    REC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10,113.27 crore, up 5.57% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for REC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10,113.27 crore in March 2023 up 5.57% from Rs. 9,580.10 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,000.91 crore in March 2023 up 31.17% from Rs. 2,287.88 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,314.81 crore in March 2023 up 25.92% from Rs. 8,191.63 crore in March 2022.

    REC EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.58 in March 2022.

    REC shares closed at 132.65 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.25% returns over the last 6 months and 48.88% over the last 12 months.

    REC
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9,994.559,779.629,315.27
    Other Operating Income118.72-84.73264.83
    Total Income From Operations10,113.279,694.899,580.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.1950.2336.07
    Depreciation6.256.105.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-319.65-293.82754.34
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses103.61255.28619.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10,297.879,677.108,164.73
    Other Income10.6916.8221.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10,308.569,693.928,186.20
    Interest6,497.346,134.965,353.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,811.223,558.962,833.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3,811.223,558.962,833.12
    Tax810.31680.88545.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,000.912,878.082,287.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,000.912,878.082,287.88
    Equity Share Capital2,633.222,633.221,974.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.2710.9311.58
    Diluted EPS11.2710.9311.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.2710.9311.58
    Diluted EPS11.2710.9311.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

